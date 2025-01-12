The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment of Prashant Kumar Singh, an Indian Administrative Service officer of the 1993 batch, as the Chief Secretary of the state.

The committee approved Singh's repatriation to his parent cadre in Manipur.

Singh will take charge following the recent appointment of Vineet Joshi, the previous Chief Secretary, as Higher Education Secretary at the Centre.

Singh, who belongs to the Manipur cadre, was serving as Secretary of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy earlier.

He has held several key positions in the past, including Chief Executive Officer of the Government e-Marketplace, an initiative under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Singh holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, and a master’s degree in Public Policy and Sustainable Development from TERI University, New Delhi.

The new Chief Secretary assumes his role amid a challenging period for Manipur, which has been grappling with prolonged ethnic and political tensions. The state has faced criticism for its handling of the ongoing crisis, which has strained relations between communities and raised concerns over law and order. Singh’s appointment is expected to bring a new perspective to the administration, with many viewing the role of the Chief Secretary as pivotal in addressing the complex issues facing the state.