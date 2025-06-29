Icon of Manipuri classical dance, Padma Shri awardee Thiyam Suryamukhi Devi, passes away

The world of Indian classical dance mourns the loss of a legendary figure as Padma Shri awardee Thiyam Suryamukhi Devi, a stalwart of Manipuri classical dance, passed away on Sunday, June 29, 2025. Her passing marks the end of an era in the cultural and artistic legacy of Manipur.



A recipient of both the Padma Shri and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Suryamukhi Devi was revered for her lifelong dedication to the preservation and promotion of Manipuri classical dance. Her graceful expressions, profound understanding of traditional aesthetics, and relentless teaching shaped generations of performers and enriched India’s cultural tapestry.



Condolences poured in from across the nation, with former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh expressing his grief on social media.



“Deeply saddened by the passing of Padma Shri Smt. Thiyam Suryamukhi Devi, a towering figure in Manipuri classical dance. With her passing, we have lost a priceless jewel of Manipur’s cultural landscape. Her graceful artistry and dedication to preserving our cultural heritage will always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to her family, admirers, and the cultural fraternity. May her soul rest in peace.”