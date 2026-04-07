IDP resettlement top priority, says former Manipur CM N. Biren Singh

Former Manipur Chief Minister and BJP leader N. Biren Singh on April 7, said that the resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) remains his top priority amid the ongoing crisis in the state.

Speaking to media, Singh stressed the need to form a dedicated committee to address the rehabilitation of those displaced by ethnic violence. He said that with the cooperation of Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and other MLAs, a structured approach can be taken to ensure proper resettlement.

“As a responsible elected member, my focus will be on the resettlement of the IDPs. With the cooperation of the MLAs and the present CM, we have to form a special committee specifically for this purpose,” he said.

Singh added that after forming the committee, the matter would be taken up with the Centre, particularly the Ministry of Home Affairs, to seek further support.

The displacement crisis stems from the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities that erupted in 2023, leaving hundreds dead and over 50,000 people displaced.

He also noted that several civil society groups and organisations, including the United Naga Council, have been demanding the implementation of the NRC before conducting the Census in the state.