IED detected and defused near Indo-Myanmar border, grenades recovered in Imphal

Security forces in Manipur defused an improvised explosive device (IED) near the Indo-Myanmar border in Kamjong district, while separate incidents involving the recovery of hand grenades and reports of violence were recorded in different parts of the state, police said on Tuesday, May 12.

According to officials, the IED was detected near Border Pillar No. 90, around 50 km west of Kasom Khullen Police Station in Kamjong district amid continuing tension in the hill districts. Fresh incidents of violence were also reported from Wanglee, Namlee and Choro villages.

Police said the explosive device was suspected to have been planted by the Kuki National Army-Burma (KNA-B).

The IED was detected on Monday at around 9:30 am by personnel of the 40 Assam Rifles stationed at K Ashang Khullen. The matter was subsequently reported to Kasom Khullen Police Station.

A Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team from Imphal later reached the location and safely defused the explosive at around 2:55 pm, officials said.

In a separate incident in Imphal East district, police recovered two 36 HE hand grenades from the residence of Advance Hospital and Research Institute director Guruaribam Bhavananda Sharma at Brahmapur Guruaribam Leikai under Porompat Police Station.

According to police, a family member noticed a black plastic bag near the gate while opening the residence on Tuesday morning and informed authorities after finding the object suspicious.

During inspection, police recovered two hand grenades along with a note allegedly issued by the banned insurgent group KCP-PWG. The note reportedly described the explosives as a “last warning” to the hospital director.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) safely removed the explosives at around 9:10 am. Police said a case has been registered at Porompat Police Station and further investigation is underway.