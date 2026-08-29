'If you cannot protect Manipuris, resign': MPP targets Manipur CM, Home Minister over civilian killings

The Manipur People's Party (MPP) on Saturday, August 29 staged a protest at its head office in Imphal, condemning the reported killing of four unarmed Naga civilians and the serious injury of another person in an attack along the Imphal-Tamenglong Road in Kangpokpi district on August 27.

The party expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and the Liangmai and wider Naga communities, and demanded immediate steps to ensure the safety of civilians and bring those responsible to justice.

The MPP described the reported attack on civilians as a serious violation of the right to life and security and said the state government has a primary responsibility to protect citizens and uphold the rule of law.

During the protest, Manipur Police reportedly stopped MPP members at the gate of the party's head office. A four-member delegation subsequently submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Manipur, addressed to the President of India, while another copy was submitted to the Chief Minister's Office.

The party said peaceful protests and democratic representations should not be obstructed.

Among its key demands, the MPP called for the immediate abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) arrangement with Kuki armed groups by the Centre and the Manipur government. It also sought an end to what it described as state patronage, protection, preferential treatment and impunity for armed groups allegedly involved in violence against civilians.

The party demanded the immediate identification, arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the August 27 attack. It also called for investigations into earlier unresolved cases involving civilian killings, abductions and attacks.

The MPP further demanded the constitution of an independent, high-level and time-bound Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the latest incident and establish the complete chain of responsibility.

It also sought effective and permanent security for civilians across Manipur, particularly in vulnerable areas and along roads considered susceptible to armed attacks.

On the displacement crisis, the party demanded safe and sustainable rehabilitation and return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their original homes, with adequate security and government assistance.

The MPP also directly questioned the accountability of Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh and Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, saying they must fulfil their constitutional and administrative responsibility to protect citizens.

"If you cannot protect Manipuris, resign," the party said, calling upon the Chief Minister and Home Minister to accept political and administrative responsibility if the government continues to fail to prevent killings, abductions and armed attacks.

The MPP maintained that no armed group should be above the law and that political arrangements should not take precedence over the life and liberty of citizens. It called for a uniform standard of law and justice and urged both the Centre and the Manipur government to take immediate and impartial action.