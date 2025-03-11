Congress Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi criticised the central government on March 11 for failing to restore peace in Manipur, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the conflict-affected state.

During a parliamentary discussion on supplementary demands for grants and the Manipur budget, Gogoi emphasised that military force alone cannot resolve the crisis.

"If you want peace in Manipur, let the people of Manipur speak. If you want peace in Manipur, have patience to listen to the people of Manipur. What are their political aspirations, what are their apprehensions, fears? You should have the strength to listen to it," Gogoi said.

The Congress leader questioned why the Manipur budget was being discussed in Parliament rather than the state assembly, and asked about the rationale behind President's Rule in the state. "What is the state of Vidhan Sabha in the state - is it dissolved or in suspended animation," he asked.

BJP members, including Nishikant Dubey, objected to Gogoi's extensive references to the Manipur situation, arguing he should focus on the financial matters under discussion.

Tensions escalated when Gogoi mentioned Home Minister Amit Shah's unfulfilled promise to return to Manipur after his 2023 visit, and noted Modi's absence from the House during important discussions.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman objected to these remarks, while Speaker Om Birla informed that Modi had notified him about his foreign travel.

The exchange grew heated when Sitharaman demanded the Opposition acknowledge they had "abused the prime minister," prompting Gogoi to counter that Modi himself had "abused former prime ministers in his speech in Parliament last month."