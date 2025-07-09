IIIT Manipur partners with DM University to boost research infrastructure sharing

The Indian Institute of Information Technology Manipur has entered into a strategic partnership with DM University to expand research capabilities and strengthen academic collaboration in the northeastern region.

The memorandum of understanding, signed by Prof Chandbabu, Vice Chancellor of DM University, and Prof Krishnan Baskar, Director of IIIT Manipur, focuses on creating shared access to laboratory facilities and research infrastructure between the two institutions.

Under the agreement, students and faculty from both universities will gain access to specialised research equipment and facilities that may not be available at their home institutions. This infrastructure sharing model aims to maximise resource utilisation and reduce duplication of expensive research equipment.

The partnership establishes a framework for joint doctoral supervision, allowing eligible faculty members from DM University to serve as co-supervisors for Ph.D. research at IIIT Manipur. This arrangement is expected to enhance the quality of research supervision and provide students with diverse academic perspectives.

Both institutions have committed to organising collaborative seminars, workshops, and conferences on topics of mutual interest. The agreement also facilitates faculty exchange programs, including short-term visiting assignments under mutually agreed-upon terms.

The collaboration extends to sharing educational resources and research outputs, with both universities planning to develop joint academic programs and research projects. Faculty members will have opportunities to participate in interdisciplinary research initiatives spanning multiple departments and specialisations.