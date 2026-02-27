IIST professor wishes more NE students enrolment in its institution

Pro Vice-Chancellor of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), wishes more students from north eastern states enrolled in the institute and get avail advantage of good academic atmosphere.

A team of media delegations from Manipur visited IIST located at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala as a part of media tour organised by Press Information Bureau (PIB) Imphal to explore contribution made by this institution to India with regard to development of space science and technology.

During an interaction, pro vice chancellor, Prof. Kuruvilla Joseph, said that IIST is the Asia’s first space institute set up in 2007. The campus resides in a serene and eco-friendly campus at the foothills of the Sahyadri range with area size of 120 acres, offering wide range of courses.

Though the institute was established less than two decades yet its contribution in capacity building for India’s space programme is immense, he added.

When asked about enrolment of students from north eastern students, he said that as the institution has been become one of the premier institutions in India in short span. As such students from various states have come here to shape their future in space, science and technology. But unfortunately students from north eastern states hardly come to IIST.

“We are providing good academic atmosphere. The institution not just confined in learning and awarding degree. But more focused on research and innovation of new ideas and technologies. Therefore the institution only provides residential system of learning method,” he stated while informing academic activities, research initiatives, and contributions in frontier areas of physics relevant to space science and technology by the institution.

He also stated that institute is contributing at its best to fullest to become India a self reliance in the space sector. Above this IIST has collaborations with premier institutions and strategic organisations across the country.

While expressing concern over inspiring students and parents from the high school level about career opportunities in research and technology, he said that space science and technology can be good option as it has wide scope. There is a need of strengthening awareness about their institution and scope of choosing space science and technology in north east state for more enrolment.

“May be because of its distance, we hardly get students from north east region. We wish students from this region also came here and avail the academic advantage as it has become a national importance,” he stated.

During the visit, the media team toured various advanced laboratories and research facilities on the campus. The team interacted with faculty members and researchers, who demonstrated ongoing projects and experimental setups. The delegation was briefed on how the institute’s modern infrastructure enables mission-oriented research aligned with national space objectives.