Illegal arms recovery, anti-drug operations top agenda as Manipur DGP reviews security preparedness

Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) Mukesh Singh on June 29 reviewed the state's security preparedness, policing initiatives and departmental welfare during visits to Kakching district, the headquarters of the 8th Manipur Rifles (MR) at Leikun and Chandel district.

Accompanied by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), the DGP assessed the readiness of security forces in vulnerable areas, reviewed law and order measures and interacted with police personnel, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Assam Rifles and representatives of civil society organisations (CSOs).

During his visit to Kakching district, Singh reviewed the preparedness of the district police to prevent any untoward incidents in vulnerable areas during the ongoing farming season. He directed officers to maintain heightened vigilance and ensure adequate deployment in sensitive locations.

Addressing officers of the district police, CAPFs and central agencies, the DGP stressed the need for effective investigation of criminal cases, speedy disposal of pending investigations and sustained operations against anti-national elements and drug trafficking networks.

He also instructed the police to intensify efforts to recover illegal arms and ammunition, describing it as a key priority for restoring peace and strengthening public security in the state.

Singh assured officers that personnel demonstrating exemplary professionalism, commitment and efficiency in the discharge of their duties would be appropriately recognised and rewarded.

The DGP also appreciated the Kakching District Police's Cycle Patrol initiative, describing it as an effective model of beat policing that enhances police visibility and strengthens engagement with local communities. He later interacted with representatives of various civil society organisations to discuss issues relating to law and order and community policing.

At the headquarters of the 8th Manipur Rifles in Leikun, Singh chaired a review meeting on the deployment of personnel at various posts and outposts, static guard arrangements and other law and order responsibilities.

He emphasised the importance of professionalism, discipline and healthy work practices while urging officers and personnel to maintain a harmonious working environment within the unit. The DGP also encouraged the force to explore innovative ways to optimally utilise available land and other resources for the welfare of police personnel.

Later, during his visit to Chandel district, Singh inaugurated the newly renovated conference hall at the Office of the Superintendent of Police and a newly established Cyber Cell, aimed at strengthening cybercrime investigation and modernising policing infrastructure in the district.

He subsequently held separate interaction sessions with officers of the Chandel District Police, representatives of civil society organisations and the Assam Rifles.

Reviewing the district's policing challenges, the DGP underscored the importance of professional, accountable and people-centric policing. He appreciated the close coordination between the district police and local civil society organisations in maintaining peace and harmony and stressed the need for continued inter-agency cooperation to address security challenges effectively.

Singh also encouraged the youth of Chandel district to participate in the forthcoming recruitment rally of the Manipur Police, saying greater local participation would further strengthen community-oriented policing in the region.

The visit forms part of the Manipur Police's ongoing efforts to strengthen operational preparedness, improve policing standards, modernise infrastructure and enhance coordination among security agencies amid the state's evolving security scenario.

