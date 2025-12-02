Security forces destroy 54 acres of illegal poppy fields in Manipur's Kangpokpi

Security forces in Kangpokpi district undertook significant action against illegal poppy cultivation on December 1. Operations targeted plantations between Khoiripok and Sehjang villages under New Keithelmanbi Police Station. A total of 18 acres of poppy fields were destroyed, and five huts at the cultivation sites were demolished. Equipment found at the location included a bag of fertiliser, spray pumps, and various chemicals and herbicides, all of which were also removed from the site.

On the same day, a collaborative effort between security personnel and the Forest Department was carried out in the hill ranges of C. Lamjang and adjacent areas under Kangpokpi Police Station. During this operation, 36 acres of poppy cultivation were eliminated. At these sites, authorities found and destroyed eleven huts, fourteen bags of fertiliser, and nine bags of salt, which were reportedly used in the cultivation process.

Both locations revealed evidence of established infrastructure to support poppy growth, including temporary huts and agricultural supplies such as fertilisers and chemicals. The destruction of these materials was part of the coordinated efforts to curb the cultivation and processing of poppy in the district.

Security forces and the Forest Department have not disclosed further details on any arrests or ongoing investigations related to the operations. Their actions on December 1 mark a continued commitment to reducing illegal poppy cultivation in Kangpokpi district.