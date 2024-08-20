Due to persistent rains in Manipur and various parts of Kakching district over the past few days, the general public is advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions to avoid loss of life and property.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rain in the coming days.

The following guidelines are issued for precaution:

1. Remain alert for possible floods and breaches of river banks or embankments.

2. Keep updated with the latest weather forecasts and warnings from local, state, and national authorities. Ignore rumours and stay calm.



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3. Stay away from vulnerable structures, trees, landslide or flood-prone areas, and unattached metal sheets.

4. Prepare an emergency kit with essential items such as non-perishable foods, water, torchlights, first aid supplies, and medicines.

5. Children and elderly are advised to stay indoors unless unavoidable. 6. Keep emergency contacts handy.

7. Avoid vulnerable structures, unattached metal sheets, banana trees, and papaya trees.

8. Postpone agricultural and related activities until the weather improves. 9. Avoid areas prone to waterlogging.