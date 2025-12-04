Imphal Airport expansion reviewed, Additional Chief Secretary sets strict deadlines for 2026 completion

Additional Chief Secretary (Transport & TCI) Anurag Bajpai on Thursday, December 4 conducted a high-level review of the ongoing construction of the new Airport Terminal and Cargo Terminals at Imphal International Airport, directing departments to fast-track all pending works to meet the December 31, 2026 deadline.

Senior officials—including Transport Director Khumanthem Diana Devi, Dy. Secretary Orjubala Haorongbam, AAI representatives, PWD engineers, and project teams from construction firms Yaishnand and Brahma—attended the review meeting.

During the meeting, the construction companies flagged major bottlenecks, citing poor road conditions near Dimapur that are delaying the movement of heavy vehicles and materials. They also highlighted the urgent need for water connection, upgraded electrical load from MSPDCL, and the immediate start of the connecting road from the National Highway to the new terminal.

Bajpai issued strict timelines for each department, stressing that the new terminal is “crucial for enhancing connectivity, passenger facilities, and economic growth of the state.” He instructed PWD to expedite land acquisition and road construction, and asked the Transport Department to coordinate with PHED and MSPDCL to fast-track water and power upgrades.

Following the review, the ACS inspected the terminal building, apron, tarmac, and ATC tower. Officials reported that truss work is underway and roofing is expected to begin after April 2026. The new ATC tower is already complete.

The ACS also inspected the newly completed domestic and international cargo terminals, which have been handed over to AAI and are expected to be commissioned by February 2026. However, he expressed concern over the slow progress of the new aircraft hangar being built by a local contractor. He set a March 31, 2026 deadline, calling the hangar vital for early morning, late-night, and international flight operations.

Bajpai further reviewed the state-operated helicopter terminal and directed immediate repairs and upgradation.