Imphal Airport expansion to boost capacity to 5 million passengers annually, to enable 24-hour operations

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Monday, April 13, reviewed the progress of the ongoing construction of a new integrated terminal building at Imphal International Airport, with officials indicating that the project will enable round-the-clock operations upon completion.

During the inspection, officials from the Airports Authority of India briefed the Chief Minister on the current status of the project. The construction of the new terminal is being undertaken by Yashnand Engineers and Contractors Pvt. Ltd.

Interacting with officials, the Chief Minister assured full support from the state government to ensure timely completion of the project. He also reviewed the operational status of the existing air cargo terminal at the airport.

Once completed, the new integrated terminal is expected to significantly enhance airport capacity and operational efficiency. The facility will enable 24-hour operations, expanding current operational hours from 12–14 hours a day. Passenger handling capacity is projected to increase from 1.39 million passengers per annum to 5 million, while parking infrastructure will be expanded from the existing capacity of 100 vehicles to 1,089 vehicles.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by senior officials, including Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) Anurag Bajpai, Commissioner to the Chief Minister N. Ashok Kumar, Director of Transport Kh. Diana Devi, and Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department Ch. Biswachandra Singh, along with officials of the Airports Authority of India.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister also visited the Paona Bazar area to review ongoing road development works. He directed the Public Works Department to expedite execution while maintaining quality standards.





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