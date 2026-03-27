Imphal airport fake ID case: Probe in preliminary stage, Manipur police rule out ‘racket’ angle for now

The investigation into the seizure of multiple forged identification documents at Imphal Airport has entered a crucial phase, with Manipur Police stating that the case cannot yet be termed an organised racket, for now.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, senior police officials confirmed that the probe remains ongoing and is currently focused on establishing the larger network, if any, behind the incident. “The case is under investigation. Based on what we have understood so far, the arrested individual allegedly photoshopped an Aadhaar card. We are yet to identify the main accused behind the operation. At this stage, this cannot be termed a racket,” police said.

According to investigators, the case appears to involve the manipulation of identity documents rather than a widespread syndicate, at least in its current understanding. Officials revealed that one original Aadhaar card and one forged version were recovered, with the airline ticket booked under the original identity. During the probe, it emerged that the legitimate holder of the Aadhaar was on the verge of cancelling the ticket, when the accused, identified as 22-year-old Alam Azad, allegedly created a manipulated version of the document.

The incident came to light following a security interception at Imphal Airport earlier this week. On March 24, airport authorities detained Alam Azad, a resident of Lilong Atoukhong Maning Leikai in Thoubal district, along with a juvenile, after routine verification procedures flagged inconsistencies in their documents.

A subsequent search led to the recovery of multiple forged identification documents, including Aadhaar cards and voter identity cards. Investigators noted a striking pattern: while the documents bore different names and personal details, they all carried identical photographs, raising immediate suspicion of identity fraud.

Police officials reiterated that the investigation is still at a nascent stage, with efforts focused on identifying whether additional individuals or networks are involved. “We are examining all angles, including digital manipulation and possible links to other cases. More details will emerge as the investigation progresses,” the officials added.