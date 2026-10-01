Imphal getting congested, Manipur CM wants sports complexes in rural areas

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on October 1 said the government wants to establish sports complexes in rural areas as Imphal becomes increasingly congested.

Singh made the remarks while felicitating weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and Wushu player Naorem Roshibina Devi for winning silver medals at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

The chief minister said developing sports infrastructure outside the state capital would make proper facilities more accessible to sportspersons in rural areas.

He also said that if the law and order situation improves, the government could consider increasing financial assistance for sportspersons who bring laurels to Manipur.

Manipur already has provisions for sports infrastructure development in its 2026-27 budget, including allocations for sports infrastructure and the construction of astro-turf facilities in districts.

The proposal to expand sports facilities into rural areas comes as Manipur seeks to strengthen its sporting ecosystem beyond Imphal, which has traditionally remained the state's main hub for sports infrastructure and training.