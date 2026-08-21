Imphal-Guwahati bus service resumes after nearly three years

Public transport services on the Imphal–Dimapur–Guwahati route resumed on August 21 after a gap of nearly three years, marking a significant step towards restoring normalcy and connectivity in Manipur.

A total of 125 passengers travelled on the first day, using two buses and five Wingers.

The resumption of the inter-State bus service has been welcomed by the public as an important step towards restoring normal life and strengthening connectivity between Manipur, Nagaland and Assam.

One of the passengers, Kiyam Kumarjit Singh from Thoubal district, expressed gratitude to the state government and said he hoped the renewed service would promote peace, love and harmony among all communities.

Another passenger, Nivedita from Khundrakpam village in Imphal East, expressed hope that the journey would contribute to peace in the state and appreciated the government's initiative.

The buses have already crossed Kangpokpi and Senapati districts and will enter Nagaland before proceeding towards Guwahati, Assam.

The development follows an announcement made by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh during his visit to Kangpokpi district on August 8. Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen and Saitu MLA Haokholet Kipgen, the Chief Minister had announced the reopening of National Highways for free movement of all communities and stated that the Imphal–Dimapur–Guwahati bus service would resume soon.