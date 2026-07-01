Imphal, Guwahati to host matches as 135th Durand Cup kicks off on July 25

The 135th edition of the IndianOil Durand Cup will kick off on July 25 with 24 teams competing across five host cities—Kolkata, Ranchi, Imphal, Shillong and Guwahati, before culminating with the final at Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on August 23.

The tournament will feature a mix of Indian Super League (ISL) clubs, Services teams, emerging sides and international participation, with seven teams making their Durand Cup debut this year.

Imphal's Khuman Lampak Stadium will host league-stage matches from July 28 to August 17, along with one quarter-final. The Manipur leg will feature local clubs TRAU FC and NEROCA FC, Indian Navy Football Team, and debutants FC Raengdai, runners-up in last season's I-League 3.

In Guwahati, the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium will host league-stage fixtures from August 1 to August 13. The Assam leg will feature defending champions NorthEast United FC, FC1 (players from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh), Bodoland FC, and Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC.

Kolkata, the home of the Durand Cup since 2019, will host the opening match, two groups, two quarter-finals, a semi-final and the final. Ranchi will make its debut as a host city, while Shillong will stage league matches and one semi-final.

Among the notable debutants in this year's tournament are Defenders FC of the Sri Lankan Armed Forces, Nongkseh Sports, Social & Cultural Club of Meghalaya, Baghpat FC, Samaleswari Sporting, FC Raengdai, and Mumbay FC.

Organised by the Indian Army on behalf of the three Services, the Durand Cup is Asia's oldest football tournament and the world's third-oldest, continuing its legacy of promoting Indian football while expanding its reach across the country.