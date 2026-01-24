Imphal road works halted after safety complaints, PWD issues warning to contractors

The Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD), Chongtham Bishwachandra, on January 24, ordered a temporary halt to the ongoing construction of cement concrete (rigid pavement) roads in Imphal city, citing serious concerns over public safety.

Addressing a press conference, Bishwachandra said construction work under the Manipur Urban Road, Drainage and Asset Management Improvement Project (MURDAMIP) has been stopped for at least one week, or until contractors strictly comply with prescribed safety norms.

The project is being implemented with loan assistance from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), routed through the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

Bishwachandra said Manipur is among the first northeastern states to undertake such large-scale rigid pavement projects simultaneously across the city. However, the department has received numerous public complaints, mainly related to lack of safety measures.

“We undertake projects for public welfare. But if a project endangers lives instead of easing public movement, it is better to stop it,” he said, warning contractors to strictly adhere to safety norms within a week.

He said contractors have been directed to install proper safety and information signage, create public awareness, and coordinate with local residents by providing prior information before carrying out construction work.

Apart from safety issues, the chief engineer said grievances raised by the public include uneven road levels, dust pollution, absence of paver roads and increased risk of accidents. To address these concerns, the department has set up a three-tier grievance redress mechanism. Complaints will first be addressed by executive engineers at project sites, followed by the project director if unresolved, and finally at the state level under the administrative secretary.

Bishwachandra said the project covers a total road length of 547.281 km for improvement and construction, along with road asset management and a preliminary hydrology study of the Imphal Basin.

The total cost of the project is Rs 3,647.23 crore, of which Rs 2,896.02 crore is financed through an AIIB loan. The works are being executed through four Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract packages, all of which have been awarded and are currently under implementation.

He added that the project has a construction period of three years and a defect liability period of five years, and urged contractors to immediately comply with safety instructions so that the work can resume and be completed on schedule.