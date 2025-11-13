Imphal school transport disrupted as van drivers protest against monetary demands

Transport services for several schools across Imphal were disrupted today as members of the All Manipur School Students’ Transporters Association (AMSSTA) launched a protest against alleged monetary demands and in support of fair treatment for school van drivers.

As part of their protest, school van drivers halted services and staged sit-in demonstrations at eight different locations, including Uripok Shamushang, Changangei Community Hall, Mantripukhri Bazaar, Porompat TV Tower, Nambol Lainingthou Khoriphaba, Canchipur Leisang Hiden, KV Lamphel Van Parking, and Kongba Ola Lampak.

Speaking to the media, one of the protesters, Naorem Meghachandra, alleged that certain unlawful organisations have been imposing monetary demands on van drivers, which the association finds unjust and exploitative. He stated that there are nearly 4,000 van drivers in Imphal East and Imphal West, most of whom belong to economically weaker sections.

Meghachandra further pointed out that although the government has directed that only 12 students be accommodated in each school van, AMSSTA had unanimously agreed to allow up to 15 students per vehicle to maintain economic feasibility. “Even with this adjustment, the income is barely enough to support our families. In such a situation, additional monetary demands from any group are unacceptable,” he said.

AMSSTA representatives have urged the authorities to take immediate action to stop such coercive demands and to ensure that school transport operations are not exploited by vested interests. The association also appealed to the public and educational institutions to extend their support in ensuring the safety and dignity of school van drivers who play a crucial role in the daily functioning of schools across Imphal.