Flight services between Imphal and Silchar are set to resume on November 24, with Alliance Air scheduled to operate the route twice a week, an airport official said on November 15.

The flights will operate every Tuesday and Thursday under the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) facility, aimed at supporting regional air connectivity and making the route commercially viable.

The official said the new service would improve connectivity between the two cities and make passenger travel more convenient.

The service is being introduced under the Centre's Regional Connectivity Scheme, UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik), which was launched in October 2016 to make air travel more affordable and improve connectivity to underserved and unserved airports, particularly in tier-II and tier-III cities.

The scheme provides Viability Gap Funding to airlines to support operations on regional routes and encourage the development of sustainable air connectivity.