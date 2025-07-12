Imphal Smart City nears major transformation milestone with 17 projects completed

Imphal has completed 17 of 24 projects under the Smart City Mission, with the remaining seven scheduled to finish by August 2025. The city was selected in 2016 during the Fast Track Round of the national urban development initiative and was allocated Rs 550 crore in funding.

According to Th. Harikumar Singh, CEO of Imphal Smart City Ltd., the goal is to improve urban infrastructure while respecting local history and public needs.

Among the completed works is Kangla Nongpok Torban, a redeveloped riverside stretch now featuring walking and cycling paths, green spaces, and open-air gyms. Nearby, the Nongpok Thong—Eastern Gate of Kangla Fort—has been reconstructed to reflect its historic design.

Singh described the riverside development as a green space aimed at improving public access and reviving underused areas of the city.

Public infrastructure improvements also include seating along commercial areas such as Thangal Bazar. Residents have responded positively to these additions, noting their usefulness for people needing rest while moving through the city.

Ongoing projects include the Rs 187 crore Integrated Command and Control Centre for urban management, smart parking systems, and a cultural plaza on Thangal Road to serve as a pedestrian space.

Work on the Smart City projects continued despite delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and recent unrest in the region. Completion timelines remain in place, and city officials have indicated that project execution is on track.