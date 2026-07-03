Imphal to host Durand Cup 2026 matches and quarter-final at Khuman Lampak

Imphal has been confirmed as one of the five host cities for the 135th edition of the Indian Oil Durand Cup, with the Khuman Lampak Stadium set to host league-stage matches from July 28 to August 17, besides one quarter-final.

The fixtures, announced by the Durand Cup Organising Committee, place Imphal alongside Kolkata, Ranchi, Shillong and Guwahati as venues for this year's tournament. The competition will begin in Kolkata on July 25 and conclude with the final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on August 23.

The Manipur leg will feature local clubs TRAU FC and NEROCA FC, along with the Indian Navy Football Team and Durand Cup debutants FC Raengdai.

A total of 24 teams, divided into six groups, will compete in this year's edition of Asia's oldest football tournament. The line-up includes Indian Super League clubs, I-League sides, Services teams, emerging clubs and one overseas team.