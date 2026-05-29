Imphal West begins massive electoral roll revision covering nearly 4 lakh voters

The Office of the District Election Officer (DEO), Imphal West, on May 29 briefed the media on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls, 2026, aimed at ensuring inclusion of all eligible voters while preventing entry of ineligible persons in the electoral rolls.

Addressing a press conference at the DC Imphal West Office Complex in Lamphelpat, Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Mayanglambam Rajkumar Singh said the Election Commission of India has directed the exercise as part of Phase-III in Manipur with July 1, 2026 as the qualifying date.

He informed that the preparatory phase of the exercise began on May 20 and will conclude on May 29, following which Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct extensive house-to-house visits from May 30 to June 28 across the district. Rationalisation of polling stations will also be undertaken during the same period.

According to the DEO, the draft electoral roll will be published on July 5, while the period for filing claims and objections will continue till August 4. Disposal of claims and objections will be completed by September 2 and the final electoral roll will be published on September 6.

The SIR exercise in Imphal West will cover 3,90,196 electors, including 1,85,005 male electors, 2,05,093 female electors and 98 third-gender electors. For smooth implementation, 13 Electoral Registration Officers, 13 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and 530 BLOs have been deployed.

Rajkumar Singh said BLOs will distribute two copies of pre-filled Enumeration Forms to electors during the visits and added that forms can also be downloaded and submitted online through the Election Commission’s official portal.

He clarified that no documents will be collected during the enumeration phase and scrutiny will take place later during the claims and objections stage. Thirteen documents have been notified by the Election Commission for verification purposes.

The DEO assured that no elector’s name would be deleted without giving an opportunity to be heard and said a two-level appeal mechanism would remain available even after publication of the final electoral roll.

Special arrangements for internally displaced persons (IDPs) will also be made through the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur, including assistance for those staying in relief camps and outside camps, he added.

A dedicated Help Desk has been opened at Reception Counter No. 3 of the DEO Office to assist electors with electoral services, including search of previous SIR records and submission of Enumeration Forms. Electors can also seek assistance through the ECI Helpline Number 1950, the ECI Net mobile application and respective BLOs.

The DEO appealed to all eligible electors to cooperate actively during the verification and enumeration process.

