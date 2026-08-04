Imphal West set for complete e-treatment services as Manipur advances digital healthcare

Director of Health Services, Nongthombam Hemantakumar Singh on Tuesday, August 4 announced that Imphal West district will soon become the first in Manipur to provide fully integrated e-treatment services through the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) system, marking a significant step towards digitising healthcare delivery in the state.

He made the announcement while addressing the second Foundation Day celebration of BABINA Hospital at Khabeisoi in Imphal East.

Speaking as the chief guest, Hemantakumar said the healthcare sector is undergoing rapid transformation alongside advances in artificial intelligence and digital technologies. He said the Directorate of Health Services is working to ensure that the state's healthcare system keeps pace with these developments through the adoption of digital health infrastructure.

He stated that all government hospitals in Imphal West will soon provide comprehensive e-treatment services under the ABHA framework, enabling seamless digital health records and improved patient care.

Referring to emerging technologies in medicine, Hemantakumar said artificial intelligence and robotic-assisted treatment could significantly enhance healthcare delivery. However, he stressed that technology cannot replace trained medical professionals, noting that empathy, compassion and the human touch remain integral to quality healthcare.

Highlighting the role of both public and private healthcare institutions, he said the two sectors should be viewed as complementary partners rather than competitors. He observed that government hospitals often face challenges arising from a high patient load, limited manpower and resource constraints, while private hospitals help bridge these gaps by expanding access to specialised healthcare services.

The Health Director also outlined the government's efforts to improve access to private healthcare for economically weaker sections through the empanelment of private hospitals under various government health insurance schemes.

Praising BABINA Hospital for its contribution to the state's healthcare sector, Hemantakumar described the institution as a source of pride for Manipur. He said hospitals are not merely centres for treatment but places of hope, healing, compassion and dignity, adding that while medicines cure diseases, compassion plays a vital role in the healing process.

Presiding over the function, Chairman and Managing Director of BABINA Group of Companies, Dr Th. Dhabali Singh, reflected on the hospital's journey since it was conceptualised in 2022 and commissioned in 2024.

He said the hospital was established with the objective of reducing the need for patients from Manipur to travel to other states for specialised medical treatment, a process that often imposes financial and emotional hardships on families.

Dr Singh expressed gratitude to the hospital's doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, partners and well-wishers for their contribution to the institution's growth over the past two years. He reaffirmed BABINA Hospital's commitment to expanding specialised healthcare services, embracing innovation and continuing to provide ethical, affordable and patient-centric medical care in the state.