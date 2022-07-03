As heavy downpour continue to pound Manipur, traffic was hit heavily on NH 37 due to multiple road blockade at Nungdolan, Nungkao and Sibilong.

The Manipur government has urged the people to avoid NH 37 for the time being.

Manipur CM N.Biren Singh has informed the concerned authorities to clear the roads.

Taking to twitter Manipur CM N. Biren Singh wrote, “Due to continuous heavy downpour and landslides, NH 37 has witnessed multiple roads blockades at Nungdolan, Nungkao and Sibilong.

Due to continuous heavy downpour and landslides, NH 37 has multiple road blockades at Nungdolan, Nungkao and Sibilong. Concerned authorities have been informed to clear the road.



Please take care and avoid this road, NH 37 for time being 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LHVdb8HbuL — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 3, 2022

Concerned authorities have been informed to clear the roads. Please take care and avoid this road, NH 37 for time being.”

Eariler, search operations by the Indian Army continue at the incident site at Tupul, Manipur, where 20 bodies have been recovered so far.

At least 24 people have died and over 38 went missing after a massive landslide hit the railway construction site on Wednesday night.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited the catastrophic site with top Army and civil authorities.

As officials struggle owing to rainfall and other factors, a thorough Wall Radar is being used to detect the presence of persons buried in the rubble.

The Chief Minister has announced a compensation package of Rs 5 lakh for each of those killed and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

He also ensured possible assistance from the state government of Manipur.

Ministers from the state government, local MLAs, and officials are also camping in the landslide-affected areas of

Tupul to oversee the rescue operation, which could continue for a few more days.