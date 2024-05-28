Incessant heavy rainfall inundated several areas of Manipur on Tuesday affecting normal life, officials said.

In Imphal East district traffic movement was affected at Andro parking, Checkon, Mahabali and Wangkhei due to waterlogging caused by clogged drains.

Major roads were also inundated at Kakwa in Imphal West district affecting traffic movement, they said.

No report of death or injury have been reported in the heavy rain, officials said.

In the Senapati district, many rivers are overflowing and flood waters have entered several localities of the district.

Several rivers in Imphal valley including the largest Imphal river have also swelled due to the incessant heavy rainfall, they said.



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Meanwhile, the state government has issued an advisory amid the rainfall.

In view of the severe Cyclonic Storm REMAL that is affecting several North Eastern states including Manipur, the general public of Tamenglong district is hereby advised to remain alert and take the necessary precautions to avoid loss of life and property.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather bulletin dated 27.05.2024 had issued an orange alert for the entire state of Manipur.

The general public is advised to take the following precautions:

1. Stay informed, and keep yourself updated with the latest weather forecasts and warnings issued by local, state, and national authorities. Ignore rumours and stay calm and not panic.

2. Reinforce doors and windows, and secure loose objects.

3. Prepare an emergency kit with essential items such as non-perishable foods, water, torch lights, first aid supplies, and medicines for safety and survival.

4. Children and elderly are advised to Stay indoors and not come out of your house unless under unavoidable emergencies.

5. Keep emergency contacts handy.

6. Stay away from flood-prone areas, landslide-prone areas, rivers, and streams.

7. Agriculture and others outdoors activities may be postponed till the weather condition improves.

For any emergency contact the district helpline Numbers

SDO's office Tousem: #8415976038

SDO's office Tamenglong : #8794357192

SDO's office, Tamei : #8413852086

DC's office, Tamenglong : #9402816594