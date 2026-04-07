Indefinite curfew imposed in five Manipur valley districts amid prevailing law and order situation

The Manipur government on Tuesday imposed an indefinite curfew across five valley districts—Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Kakching and Thoubal—amid heightened concerns over the prevailing law and order situation.

Separate orders issued by the respective District Magistrates enforced the curfew with immediate effect from April 7, prohibiting the movement of any person outside their residences until further notice. Authorities stated that the restrictions were necessary to prevent escalation of tensions and maintain public order.

In a parallel measure, the state government also ordered the temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services in the same five districts for a period of three days starting from 2 pm on April 7. The suspension covers mobile data, broadband, VSAT and VPN services.

According to an official order issued by the Home Department under the Temporary Suspension of Telecommunication Services Rules, 2024, the decision was taken in view of apprehensions that anti-social elements could misuse social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and X to disseminate inflammatory content, hate speech and rumours.

The government said the restrictions aim to curb the spread of misinformation and prevent mobilisation that could lead to violence, arson or damage to public and private property. “The suspension has been imposed in public interest to maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life,” the order stated.

Officials clarified that the restrictions would remain in force for three days unless extended, with exemptions to be granted in specific cases. The order was issued ex parte citing the emergent situation, and authorities warned that any violation would invite legal action.

The measures follow a violent incident in Bishnupur district earlier in the day, where two children were killed and their mother injured in a bomb attack. According to police, suspected militants hurled an explosive device at a residence in the Moirang Tronglaobi area around 1 am, resulting in the deaths of a five-year-old boy and a six-month-old girl.

The incident triggered protests by local residents, further intensifying security concerns in the region.