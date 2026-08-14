Independence Day 2026: Manipur Police personnel conferred President’s Medals for distinguished, meritorious service

Seven personnel of the Manipur Police have been selected for the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) on the occasion of Independence Day 2026, the state police said on August 14.

Arambam Lokhendro Singh, Armed Police Sub-Inspector, has been conferred the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service.

Six other Manipur Police personnel have been awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service. They are Inspector General Ningshen Worngam, Commandant Sarma Devi Khoisnam, Commandant Wungpam Kasar, Havildar Leivon Lemboi Kom, Subedar Irungbam Shyamsunder Singh and Subedar Birla Singh Soraisham.

The Manipur Police congratulated the awardees and said the honours recognised their exemplary service, dedication and commitment to duty.

The awards were announced as part of the Independence Day 2026 honours, recognising police personnel for distinguished and meritorious service to the nation.

