Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc Manipur strongly reacted to the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented in connection with the Manipur crisis in Rajya Sabha terming it as a “political statement”

Addressing media in a press conference held at Congress Bhawan today, Congress Legislature Party (CLP), Okram Ibobi Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally broke his silence on the Manipur crisis after more than one year in the recently concluded parliament on the floor of Rajya Sabha. However, his brief speech fails to satisfy people’s expectations which is very unfortunate.

Ibobi said that after raising voices by many MPs from different political parties, Congress leaders and fiery speeches from MPs of Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had responded to the Manipur crisis on July 3 in Rajya Sabha. Yet his brief speech not reflecting anything about the roadmap to end the ongoing crisis is disheartening.

“I hope not only INDIA bloc but also people of state might not be happy with PM’s speech that has been longing to listen from onset of crisis,” he observed while strongly criticising that his speech is so simple and just presented for namesake.



Also Read: Opposition claims victory over PM Modi's address on Manipur violence in RS

Ibobi clarified the statement made by Modi related to the imposition of presidential rule in Manipur 10 times by Congress since its Independence.

Ibobi stated that most presidential rule imposed by the Congress party was due to political instability. During the erstwhile period, there was no anti-defection law in the country resulting to occur political uncertainty.

“Prime Minister pointing out the imposition of president rule by Congress Party during the then period amid presenting his speech on Manipur is quite irrelevant,” he said and continued that Congress party never urged to impose president rule as a measure to end crisis.

He also stated there is popular government in Manipur ruled by same party to that of centre. But BJP not resolving conflict is very unfortunate. Had they addressed the turmoil timely, Congress party and INDIA bloc wouldn’t say anything.

He recalled that when there communal conflict between Naga and Kuki and Meitei and Muslims, there was no incident of population segregation nor restriction of entering warring communities to one place another place where they inhabited. As such present ongoing conflict is unprecedented that need lot of effort to bring political dialogue.

Expressing disappointment for not mentioning any road map in PM’s speech about ending conflict, he said that he people of state would very fortunate had prime minister highlighted the way forward or action plan to address the crisis. Not mentioning any concrete measures of resolving the crisis looks like BJP government wants to continue the crisis.