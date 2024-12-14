India-Myanmar border fencing in Manipur's Moreh underway
Border Roads Organisation starts India-Myanmar border fence in Manipur's Moreh. Local communities oppose project citing traditional boundary concerns.
The Border Roads Organisation of India has commenced work on the construction of a border fence along the India-Myanmar border in the general area of Moreh, in Manipur's Tengnoupal district.
The project, which is being carried out under Project Sewak, aims to enhance security and increase vigil in the region.
It should be mentioned that the establishment of the border fencing along the international border comes amid opposition from Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) representing the Kuki-Zo community in Tengnoupal district.
Earlier, the Naga People's Front (NPF), Manipur unit also expressed strong opposition to the proposed construction of a border fence between India and Myanmar in the Naga-inhabited areas.
The organisation emphasised that the boundary should be corrected in line with traditional demarcations before any fencing work is carried out.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today