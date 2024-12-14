The Border Roads Organisation of India has commenced work on the construction of a border fence along the India-Myanmar border in the general area of Moreh, in Manipur's Tengnoupal district.

The project, which is being carried out under Project Sewak, aims to enhance security and increase vigil in the region.

It should be mentioned that the establishment of the border fencing along the international border comes amid opposition from Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) representing the Kuki-Zo community in Tengnoupal district.

Earlier, the Naga People's Front (NPF), Manipur unit also expressed strong opposition to the proposed construction of a border fence between India and Myanmar in the Naga-inhabited areas.

The organisation emphasised that the boundary should be corrected in line with traditional demarcations before any fencing work is carried out.