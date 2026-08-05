India, Myanmar in talks to resolve undemarcated Manipur border stretch, says MEA

India and Myanmar are engaged in discussions to resolve a decades-old undemarcated section of their shared border along Manipur, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Tuesday, August 4 amid reports that both countries are exploring a possible territorial exchange to facilitate the boundary settlement.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said certain stretches of the India-Myanmar border remain unsettled and discussions to resolve those sectors are currently underway.

"There are certain areas on the border which are yet to be settled. Discussions on those sectors are ongoing," Jaiswal said while responding to a question on reports that India was considering a land swap with Myanmar along the Manipur border.

Although the MEA did not confirm the reported proposal for a territorial exchange, Jaiswal acknowledged that bilateral discussions were continuing to address the pending boundary demarcation.

The clarification follows a report published on July 17 by US-based magazine The Diplomat, which, citing an official document, claimed that New Delhi was examining a proposal to complete the demarcation of the border between boundary pillars 65 and 68 through an exchange of approximately 1.4 square miles of territory.

According to the report, the undemarcated stretch spans around 2.8 kilometres and is located in Manipur's Chandel district, bordering Myanmar's Kabaw Valley in the Sagaing Region.

The report further stated that the proposal was contained in an official document dated May 26, 2026, which indicated that the demarcation exercise was expected to be completed within three months.

The India-Myanmar border stretches for over 1,600 kilometres across Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram. While much of the boundary has been delineated, a few stretches continue to remain unresolved, necessitating periodic bilateral discussions between the two countries.