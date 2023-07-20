Condemning the incident of women being allegedly paraded naked by miscreants in violence-hit state of Manipur, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to express shock at extreme breakdown of law and order in the state.

Jairam Ramesh condemning the Manipur government over delay in addressing the serious matter, the video that has gone viral after nearly two months of the incident, wrote on Twitter, “78 days since full scale ethnic violence broke out in Manipur. 77 days since the ghastly incident where two women were stripped, paraded and allegedly raped. 63 days since an FIR was filed against unknown persons and the culprits are STILL at large. The rest of India had little clue that such an horrific incident occurred due to the ongoing internet ban in Manipur. But it’s absolutely inexcusable that the Women and Child Development Minister waited for 76 days to speak to the CM of Manipur or even issue a statement”.

Video grab of women allegedly being paraded naked by armed miscreants in Manipur



Slamming the Manipur government and Centre for staying silent over the horrific incident and not taking any serious stand to bring normalcy in the state, Ramesh further questioned, “When will the Modi government stop acting like all is well? When will the CM of Manipur be replaced? How many more such incidents have been suppressed? As Monsoon session starts today, INDIA will demand answers”



78 days since full scale ethnic violence broke out in Manipur.



77 days since the ghastly incident where two women were stripped, paraded and allegedly raped.



63 days since an FIR was filed against unknown persons and the culprits are STILL at large.



The rest of India had… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 20, 2023



Also read : Women paraded naked, gangraped in Manipur, Biren Singh says crime against humanity