IAF airlifts 5,300 kg relief to landslide-hit Churachandpur in Manipur

The Indian Air Force has airlifted 5,300 kilograms of essential supplies, including rice and pulses, to Manipur's Churachandpur district, where landslides triggered by continuous rainfall have cut off access to several remote villages.

According to a defence statement issued on Saturday, nine challenging sorties using Mi-17 helicopters were carried out to deliver the relief materials to the Henglep sub-division. Officials said over 90 landslides have occurred in the past week, particularly between Chiangpi and Tuilaphai, severely affecting road connectivity and isolating communities.

In response to the crisis, the Manipur government sought the IAF’s help in reaching stranded villages like Santing and Saichang with urgently needed food and medical supplies.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway by agencies including NHIDCL to clear the debris and restore road connectivity.