The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) on September 12 alleged that the Indian Army has influenced EGI to publish the most biased and baseless Fact Finding Report on Manipur Violence by the Editors Guild of India (EGI).

In a press communique, COCOMI stated- "The recent revelation on the matter of the Editor’s Guild of India (EGI) in relation to their controversial Fact Finding Report is now revealing even more serious conspiracies that have driven the Manipur Conflict for so long."

Justifying its stand, the COCOMI highlighted that- as per the letter submitted to the Supreme Court of India by EGI’s counsel and their earlier statements and letters and official Twitter social media handle.

The civil society also claimed that the EGI later issued a statement appealing for crowdfunding to meet their expenses to travel to Manipur from Delhi and also thanked ITLF for their donations which they later deleted.



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"The entire nation calls it a FAKE FINDING REPORT of EDITOR’S GUILT (Not Guild) OF INDIA now after reading the report. The report also clearly indicates that there is a deep nexus between the Indian Army influencing the Press Media’s cheapest editor’s body in the world to work beyond their ethical practices and making the Narco-Terror Fund sponsor their trip to Imphal through their Narco-Terrorist Agencies called ITLF Media Cell.

Such collusion among the Indian Army, Editor’s Guild and Chin-Kuki Narco-Terrorist Groups like ITLF is beyond doubt now and it must be dealt with firm hands. COCOMI cannot remain silent on these conspiracies and all three parties must be held equally responsible for all the fake reports and biased attitude towards the Meetei and the crime committed towards the innocent indigenous Meetei people," stated the release.

"EGI visiting on Indian Army’s request/invitation being sponsored by ITLF Media Cell fund means the real ghost could be certain corrupt Indian Army official and EGI becomes a propaganda wing of Narco-Terrorist aggression with fund generated from the New Golden Triangle in Manipur," the release added.

Furthermore, the civil society group also claimed that if the Centre fails to take immediate action against all the agencies and responsible persons involved in the crime, COCOMI will have no other option other than to use all its might empowered by the people of Manipur to fight till justice is delivered to the people.