In a series of successful joint operations, Indian Army, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Manipur Police and other security forces, recovered 11 weapons and warlike stores (WLS) from both hill and valley regions in the districts of Churachandpur, Chandel and Thoubal of Manipur.

An intelligence-based operation launched In Churachandpur district, on 22 October 2024 by Indian Army, in coordination with the Manipur Police and CRPF in Thoroilok Area in Churachandpur District resulted in recovery of stores to include two country made mortar (pompi), one country made pistol, grenades, explosives, ammunition and war like stores.

On the same day, an intelligence-based operation by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in the general area of Lamzang village, near Bongbal village resulted in recovery of one .303 rifle, one single-barrel rifle, ammunition and war like stores.



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In Chandel district, Assam Rifles carried out combing operations in areas between Songkhom and Gunjil village in Chandel District and recovered one Automatic Weapon (9 mm), two locally-made mortars (Pompi), one single-barrel gun, ammunition and war like stores.

In a similar operation on 23 October 2024, Assam Rifles, along with Manipur Police launched a joint search operation in the general area of Kwarok Maring village in Thoubal district, and recovered a cache that included one 9mm country-made pistol, one single-barrel breech-loading (SBBL) gun, two grenades, ammunition and war like stores. The recovered items have been handed over to Manipur Police.

The successful recovery of these warlike stores highlights the seamless cooperation between the Indian Army, Assam Rifles and other law enforcement agencies, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring the security and safety of the region. With such operations, the security forces remain committed in their efforts to maintain peace and stability in the area.