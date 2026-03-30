Indian Army, Assam Rifles nab 17 militants, recover arms and IEDs in Manipur operations

In a major counter-insurgency push, joint operations by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles under Spear Corps, in coordination with Manipur Police, led to the apprehension of 17 cadres and recovery of a cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives across multiple districts of Manipur between March 22 and 28.

The intelligence-based operations were carried out across Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Chandel, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, and Tengnoupal districts, targeting both hill- and valley-based insurgent groups.

On March 22, joint teams apprehended cadres of KYKL and PREPAK (PRO) in Bishnupur and Imphal West districts, while a major operation along the Indo-Myanmar border in Tengnoupal led to the arrest of 10 cadres linked to PREPAK (RA). Additional recoveries included mobile phones and SIM cards.

Subsequent operations on March 23 led to the arrest of cadres affiliated with KCP Apunba and Kangleipak Communist Party (Nongdrenkhomba) in Imphal East district.

On March 25, security forces recovered a significant cache of weapons in Kangpokpi district, including a carbine, pistols, rifles, improvised mortars, and ammunition. Another operation on March 26 in Churachandpur yielded rifles, bombs, an IED, grenades, and other war-like stores.

Operations intensified on March 27 and 28 in Tengnoupal and Chandel districts, resulting in the arrest of cadres linked to PLA, KYKL, and KCP, along with the recovery of pistols, rifles, 15 IEDs, and communication equipment.

Officials said the coordinated operations highlight sustained efforts by security forces to curb insurgent activities and maintain stability in the region. Further investigations are underway.