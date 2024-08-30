The Indian Army's Red Shield Division marked National Sports Day with an engaging event in Khurkul Village, Imphal West, Manipur, on August 29, 2024. This initiative, part of Operation Sadhbhavana, was aimed at promoting grassroots sports and supporting the government's Khelo India and Fit India Movements.

The day's activities featured a dynamic men's volleyball match between Sardar Patel High School and Khurkul Model Standard School. In addition, the girls showcased their skills in an exciting badminton contest. The event fostered camaraderie through a friendly volleyball match between the Indian Army team and the local Khurkul village team.

Following the matches, the Indian Army honored the participants, organizers, and winners for their outstanding performances. A highlight of the event was the distribution of various sporting gear to the villagers, which was met with enthusiastic applause from the attendees. This gesture was warmly received by the local community and is expected to significantly enhance the village's sports infrastructure.