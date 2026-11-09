The Indian Army celebrated the traditional Manipuri festival of Ningol Chakouba with women from the local community in Bishnupur district on Monday, November 9, as part of its efforts to promote cultural harmony and strengthen ties with residents.

The celebration was organised by the Army's Red Shield Division under the aegis of Spear Corps and Eastern Command. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from local women and featured a traditional festive lunch, distribution of gifts and interactions between Army personnel and community members.

Ningol Chakouba is one of Manipur's most significant traditional festivals. Celebrated to honour the bond between brothers and sisters, the festival symbolises family unity, mutual respect and togetherness. It is traditionally marked by married women visiting their parental homes, where they are welcomed with a special feast and gifts by their brothers and families.

Through the celebration, the Indian Army sought to acknowledge Manipur's cultural traditions and provide an opportunity for interaction with members of the local community. The programme also aimed to foster mutual trust, goodwill and understanding while strengthening civil-military relations.

The Army said such people-centric initiatives are part of its continued efforts to preserve local cultural heritage, promote social harmony and build stronger relationships with communities in Manipur.