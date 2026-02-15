Indian army ensures safe transit of 83 civilians amid tensions in Manipur's Kangpokpi

In a decisive humanitarian operation amid prevailing unrest, the Indian Army facilitated the safe movement of 83 civilians through a tension-scarred corridor in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district.



The operation, carried out under the aegis of the Red Shield Division, ensured secure transit from Leimakhong Police Station to Sapermeina despite a fragile and uncertain ground situation. The escorted group included 53 students preparing for their board examinations, 12 individuals requiring urgent medical care, and 18 civilians seeking employment opportunities outside the affected area.



According to defence sources, the convoy encountered three separate blockades along the route — a reflection of the volatile environment. Exercising restraint and professionalism, Army personnel engaged in measured dialogue with community representatives at each point, successfully negotiating passage without confrontation or escalation.



The mission was executed with meticulous planning and layered security arrangements, enabling the convoy to traverse highly sensitive stretches without incident. Officials described the exercise as a calibrated humanitarian response designed to safeguard vulnerable civilians while preventing further friction.



The timely intervention restored critical mobility for those whose education, health and livelihoods were at stake. In an atmosphere where normal life has been disrupted by uncertainty and fear, the Army’s action provided reassurance and renewed public confidence.