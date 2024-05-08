The Spear Corps of the Indian Army, on May 8 felicitated outstanding young achievers of the Manipur Super 50 programme in an event held in Bishnupur.



According to an army statement, amongst the students felicitated in the event, six are from the Manipur Super 50 classes who successfully cleared the JEE Mains 2024. Four are local Wushu players who achieved accolades at the state and national levels.



The felicitation ceremony was held in the presence of Lourenbam Bikram, DC, and S Ravi Kumar, SP and senior Army officers.



The personnel also felicitated another Wushu player, Thomas Singh from Thanga in Bishnupur district, who displayed remarkable resilience after overcoming an accident during the Wushu Championships in February.



The official statement read, "The felicitation ceremony underscored the Indian Army's commitment to empowering and motivating the youths of Bishnupur."



It further added that the Indian Army is proud to support any such endeavour and will always foster young talents in various fields.



Super 50 is a coaching programme for students preparing for NEET and JEE undertaken by the army and National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO).