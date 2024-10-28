The Indian Army paid tribute to its infantry soldiers through ceremonies across northeastern states while marking a pivotal moment in the nation's military history.

At military stations in Manipur and Nagaland, soldiers honoured both Infantry Day and Shaurya Diwas, commemorating the historic 1947 defence of Kashmir that marked independent India's first successful military operation.

Military officials gathered at war memorials in Leimakhong and Zakhama, where serving personnel and veterans laid wreaths to remember fallen comrades. The General Officer Commanding of the Red Shield Division led the tributes alongside officers and soldiers of various ranks.

The ceremonies included a documentary screening highlighting the Infantry Corps' crucial role in military operations and national defence over the decades.

The October 27 celebration holds special significance as it marks the day Indian troops landed at Srinagar Airfield in 1947, successfully preventing Pakistani tribal forces from capturing Kashmir in what became a defining moment for the newly independent nation.

This year's observance brought together multiple generations of soldiers, reinforcing the continuing traditions of service and sacrifice that define India's infantry forces.