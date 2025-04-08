In an effort to empower local youth and foster national integration, the Indian Army has initiated an extensive Pre-Recruitment Training and Agniveer Registration Drive at Koirengei in Imphal West, along with Leimakhong and Kanglatombi in Kangpokpi District.

The initiative, focused on preparing young aspirants for the upcoming Agniveer Recruitment Rally under the Agnipath Scheme, is being conducted in a phased manner. As of now, 40 boys and girls have successfully undergone training and completed their registration. The online registration process remains open until April 10, 2025.

The training programme encompasses a comprehensive curriculum including physical conditioning, written examination preparation, and hands-on support with online registration. Daily sessions are being held for candidates aged between 17.5 to 21 years, facilitated by experienced Army personnel who are providing motivational talks and structured practice drills to enhance readiness.

To further support aspirants, the Army has established help desks and mobile registration centers at key locations, ensuring seamless access to resources and guidance. The campaign is not only aimed at recruitment but also aligns with broader goals of inclusive development and youth empowerment in the region.

Several participants expressed their heartfelt gratitude, highlighting the positive impact of the initiative on their morale and preparedness. The Indian Army has encouraged all eligible youth to take advantage of the opportunity and embark on a path of meaningful service to the nation.