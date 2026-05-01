Indian Army neutralises suspected explosive device in Manipur’s Churachandpur

The Indian Army on May 1 said it had successfully neutralised a suspected explosive device detected during a routine patrol near Moulsang village in Manipur’s Churachandpur district.

According to an official statement, troops conducting patrol operations on April 30 noticed a suspicious object in the area that posed a potential threat to civilians.

Following the detection, engineers of the Red Shield Division swiftly deployed a Bomb Disposal Team to the location. Security personnel cordoned off the area and implemented all necessary safety measures before beginning the disposal process.

The Army said the presence of explosives was confirmed with the assistance of an explosive detector dog, allowing the team to accurately assess the threat.

Subsequently, the Bomb Disposal Team carried out an in-situ controlled destruction of the suspected unexploded ordnance believed to be of old vintage, successfully neutralising it without causing any collateral damage.

The Indian Army said the operation reflects its continued commitment to safeguarding civilian lives and maintaining peace and security in the region.