In a tweet on June 26, the Indian Army has expressed its concerns about the deliberate interference by women activists in Manipur, stating that such actions are obstructing the timely response of security forces during critical situations. The army has emphasized that this unwarranted interference hampers the efforts to save lives and protect property.

Highlighting the issue, a video message from the Indian Army sought to demystify the myth surrounding a peaceful blockade allegedly led by women in Manipur. The army pointed out instances where women were observed aiding rioters in Itham Village, Imphal East District. The involvement of women folk accompanying armed rioters in Yaingangpokpi, Imphal East District, after firing incidents by the rioters, was also reported.

Women activists in #Manipur are deliberately blocking routes and interfering in Operations of Security Forces. Such unwarranted interference is detrimental to the timely response by Security Forces during critical situations to save lives and property.

🔴 Indian Army appeals to… pic.twitter.com/Md9nw6h7Fx — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) June 26, 2023

Further reports indicate that vehicles carrying rioters and weapons were witnessed being accompanied by women folk. Even ambulances were utilized to transport the rioters. The situation worsened as riots broke out in Khamanlok, with mobs blocking the movement of security forces even before the onset of arson.

The interference in operations, both during the day and night, has become a cause for concern. In addition, there have been instances of interference in the movement of logistics along the Imphal to Pallel road. The entry/exit route of the Assam Rifles base was also dug up to deliberately cause delays.

The Indian Army has stressed that blocking the movement of security forces not only violates the law but also undermines their efforts to restore law and order in Manipur. In light of these developments, the Indian Army appeals to all sections of society to cooperate with the security forces who are tirelessly working day and night to bring peace and stability to the region.