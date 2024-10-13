The Indian Army established a modern computer lab and a Skill Development Centre in Manipur's Senapati district, aiming community empowerment.

The computer lab was launched at PK Shedu Revival Foundation Children's Home (Orphanage) in Kathiku Karong village, while a Skill Development Centre was established at Taphou Pudunamei village.

According to a press release, the projects have been facilitated under Operation Sadbhavana.

The computer lab at Kathiku Karong has been established to facilitate the learning process for the children of orphanages.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Army officers, chiefs of Karong and adjoining villages, who commended the sustained efforts of the Army to uplift local communities.

The facility is equipped with seven computers, a printer, a projector, and other essential accessories, the press release mentioned.

Meanwhile, the Army also established a fully furnished Skill Development Centre in Taphou Pudunamei to empower local women, including widows and Veer Naris.

The centre is equipped with 15 sewing machines, three embroidery machines, 25 chairs, two tables, two almirahs, and whiteboards. It will provide teaching, stitching and embroidery, offering an opportunity for women to become self-reliant and earn a livelihood.