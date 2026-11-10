The Indian Army, in coordination with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Manipur Police, has strengthened security arrangements in and around Moirangpurel village in Manipur's Imphal East district to ensure that farmers can carry out harvesting activities without disruption.

The enhanced security measures, implemented on November 9, include sustained area domination and coordinated deployment of security personnel around agricultural fields to facilitate the safe movement of farmers and protect their livelihoods.

According to the Army, the security arrangements have helped instil confidence among local residents, allowing farmers to access their fields and harvest crops without apprehension. The measures have also facilitated the free movement of villagers and ensured that routine agricultural and livelihood activities continue uninterrupted.

The coordinated efforts by the Army, CAPFs and Manipur Police are aimed at maintaining a secure environment for the local population while supporting the restoration of normalcy in the area.

The initiative also highlights the role of coordinated security operations and engagement with local communities in strengthening civil-military relations in Manipur.

The Army said the measures reflect its commitment to the safety and welfare of the people and to maintaining peace and stability in the region.