Indian Army's Red Shield Division honours Vir Chakra awardee Squadron Leader Rizwan Malik at Leimakhong Military Station

In a ceremony marked by pride and reverence, the Red Shield Division of the Indian Army felicitated Squadron Leader Rizwan Malik of the Indian Air Force at Leimakhong Military Station.







The event, presided over by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), celebrated the officer’s exemplary achievements and his inspirational journey from the hills of Keikhu to the forefront of India’s aerial defence.





Commissioned into the Indian Air Force in 2015 as a fighter pilot, Squadron Leader Malik has distinguished himself through courage and determination. His valour was nationally recognized when he was awarded the Vir Chakra on the 79th Independence Day for his daring airstrikes during Operation Sindoor.



An alumnus of Sainik School Imphal and the National Defence Academy, Squadron Leader Malik embodies Manipur’s proud military legacy. His story reflects the spirit of resilience, discipline, and service that has inspired generations in the region to contribute to the nation’s defence.





Speaking at the ceremony, the Indian Army reaffirmed its commitment to celebrating the bravery of the Northeast’s youth and nurturing them into future leaders of the armed forces.