In a heartfelt display of gratitude and solidarity, the Spear Corps of the Indian Army organized a major Ex-Servicemen Rally in Manipur’s Senapati district, drawing over 520 veterans and their families, including 13 Veer Naris (war widows) and 5 Veer Matas (mothers of martyrs).

The event was graced by Lieutenant General Abhijit S Pendharkar, AVSM, VSM, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Spear Corps, as the Chief Guest. He was joined by Major General SS Kartikeya, GOC Red Shield Division, along with other senior military and civil dignitaries.

In his address to the gathering, Lt Gen Pendharkar praised the veterans for their dedicated service to the nation and for continuing to play a vital role in society after their military tenure. He paid solemn tribute to the Veer Naris and Veer Matas, acknowledging their courage and sacrifice as foundational pillars of the Armed Forces.

The GOC also emphasized the military's continued efforts to foster peace, promote education and sports, and nurture harmony in the region over the last two years.

The rally featured a comprehensive suite of welfare services aimed at supporting veterans and their families. Key facilities included grievance redressal cells, banking and treasury services for pension-related assistance, and medical consultations offered by doctors from the Army and the District Civil Hospital. Attendees received health check-ups, prescriptions, and essential medicines.

Additionally, the Army Recruitment Office from Rangapahar set up an information desk to provide guidance on career opportunities in the Armed Forces for the youth and their families, sharing vital updates on policies and recruitment procedures.

The event also saw emotional moments of reunion, reflection, and recognition. Veterans expressed profound pride in reconnecting with men in uniform and appreciated the Army's continued outreach and support. A special felicitation ceremony was held to honour gallantry awardees and Veer Naris, whose bravery continues to inspire generations.