The Indian Journalists Union (IJU) has joined its Manipur affiliate, the All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU), in condemning the recent assault on M Rameschandra, a local Manipuri journalist. The attack occurred on August 1 during Rameschandra’s coverage of a rally organized by internally displaced persons.

According to the IJU, the assault was perpetrated by Police Sub-Inspector Nikhil Singh. In response, AMWJU, supported by the Editors Guild Manipur, has submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister demanding swift action against the officer. They have also threatened to boycott government-related news if their demands are not met within 48 hours.

In the wake of the incident, the state government has suspended the implicated sub-inspector. The IJU has called for the state government to ensure the safety and security of journalists operating within the region.