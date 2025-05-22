The Indian Journalists Union (IJU) has condemned what it called an “unacceptable and alarming” act of harassment against journalists by security personnel in Manipur. The union criticised the reported actions of the 4th Maha Regiment, which stopped a group of accredited journalists and ordered them to hide the identity of their state on an official vehicle.

The incident occurred on May 20, when a team of journalists, travelling in a Manipur State Transport (MST) bus arranged by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), was halted at the Gwaltabi checkpoint in Imphal East district. Security personnel allegedly instructed them to conceal the “Manipur State Transport” signage on the vehicle. In response, the journalists called off their assignment to cover the Shirui Lily Festival in Ukhrul and returned to Imphal in protest.

"This incident is a blatant attempt to muzzle the press and undermine the democratic fabric of our nation," said IJU President Geetartha Pathak. "Forcing journalists to hide the name of their own state while performing their duties is not only an affront to press freedom but also a dangerous precedent that questions the sovereignty of Manipur within India."

The IJU labelled the incident as a direct attack on the freedom of the press and warned of the wider implications such actions could have for media independence and public access to information.

Sabina Inderjit, IJU Secretary-General and Vice President of the International Federation of Journalists, stated, “The harassment of journalists in Manipur is part of a disturbing pattern of intimidation that threatens the safety and independence of media professionals. The security forces must respect the role of journalists in a democracy and ensure their unhindered access to report on events of public interest.”

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from the All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU), Editors’ Guild of Manipur (EGM), the Ukhrul District Working Journalists’ Association (UDWJA), and Member of Parliament Angomcha Bimol Akoijam.

Following public outrage, the Manipur government announced on May 21 the formation of an Inquiry Committee to investigate the incident. The IJU welcomed this move but stressed the need for a transparent and time-bound investigation to hold those responsible accountable.

The IJU has demanded immediate action against those involved and called on both state and central authorities to prevent similar incidents in the future. It also urged the government to safeguard journalists, particularly in sensitive regions where reporting is already fraught with risk.

Reaffirming its commitment to media rights, the IJU said it will continue to advocate for a press that is free, fearless, and able to serve the public without interference.